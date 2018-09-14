Sudan announces new ministers of finance, interior in new government

KHARTOUM: Sudan's ruling party named new ministers to the key posts of finance, interior and water resources on Thursday, days after dissolving the government amid a deepening economic crisis.

A party official said Abdallah Hamduk had been appointed minister of finance, Ahmed Bilal Othman as interior minister, and Khadr Mohamed Qasmallah as minister of water resources and electricity.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Eric Knecht, editing by G Crosse)