World

Sudan extends ceasefire with rebels until year-end - statement

Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has extended a unilateral ceasefire with rebels in the country's Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile states until the end of the year, the presidential palace said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Sudan&apos;s President Omar Hassan al-Bashir speaks during a press conference after th
FILE PHOTO: Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir speaks during a press conference after the oath of the prime minister and first vice president Bakri Hassan Saleh at the palace in Khartoum, Sudan March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah.

In March Sudan extended its ceasefire with rebels in its three main conflict areas for three months.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

