Sudan extends ceasefire with rebels until year-end - statement

KHARTOUM: Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has extended a unilateral ceasefire with rebels in the country's Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile states until the end of the year, the presidential palace said on Thursday.

In March Sudan extended its ceasefire with rebels in its three main conflict areas for three months.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Gareth Jones)