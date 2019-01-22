Sudan freezes credentials of two journalists, official says

KHARTOUM: Sudan has frozen the press credentials of two journalists, including one working for Saudi-owned Al Arabiya, an official at the information ministry said on Monday.

"The foreign information council has observations on the performance of the Al Arabiya correspondent and the freeze will continue until a review of both journalists' status is carried out," the official said.

The council, overseen by the information ministry, deals with foreign media organisations.

This story corrects official's affiliation to show works for information ministry, not the foreign information council, in paragraph one; adds third paragraph to explain the role of the council

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Yousef Saba)