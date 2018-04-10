Sudan's Bashir orders release of all political prisoners - SUNA

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has ordered the release of all political prisoners held in the country, state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday.

The decision came in response to the calls from political parties and groups participating in the country's ongoing national dialogue to grant detainees the opportunity to engage in the country's political process, SUNA reported.

The news agency did not specify how many political prisoners the decision would affect or the names of any of those set to be released.

