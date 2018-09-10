Sudan's President Bashir dissolves government - SUNA

Sudan’s president, Omar al-Bashir, dissolved the government on Sunday and announced a cut in the number of ministries to 21 from 31, the state-run SUNA news agency said.

SUNA said Bashir had sacked the government to "fix the economic situation".

