Sudan's President Bashir dissolves government - SUNA
CAIRO: Sudan’s president, Omar al-Bashir, dissolved the government on Sunday and announced a cut in the number of ministries to 21 from 31, the state-run SUNA news agency said.
SUNA said Bashir had sacked the government to "fix the economic situation".
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)