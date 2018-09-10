Sudan's President Bashir dissolves government - SUNA

Sudan's President Bashir dissolves government - SUNA

Sudan’s president, Omar al-Bashir, dissolved the government on Sunday and announced a cut in the number of ministries to 21 from 31, the state-run SUNA news agency said.

Sudan&apos;s President Omar al-Bashir arrives to welcome South Sudan&apos;s President Salva Kiir Ma
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir arrives to welcome South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit at Khartoum airport, Sudan November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

SUNA said Bashir had sacked the government to "fix the economic situation".

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

