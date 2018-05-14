Sudan sets major Cabinet reshuffle: State news agency

CAIRO: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir endorsed a major Cabinet reshuffle that includes eight ministers, five ministers of state and 10 governors, state news agency SUNA reported early on Monday (May 14).

An official source told SUNA that details would be announced at a news conference later that day.

Advertisement

In April, the president sued a presidential decree relieving Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour of his position.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Peter Cooney)