Sudanese police shoot at mourners outside home of killed protester - Reuters witness

KHARTOUM: Sudanese police fired live ammunition at mourners outside the home of a 60-year-old protester who died early on Friday from a gunshot wound he sustained on Thursday night, a Reuters witness said.

Around 2,000 mourners had gathered in the Burri neighbourhood where the man, Moawia Othman, was shot on Thursday. A child and a doctor were also shot dead in Burri on Thursday, the Sudan Doctors' Committee, a group linked to the opposition, said.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams)