Mechanic steals empty plane from Seattle's airport, crashes
SINGAPORE: An airline mechanic stole an airplane at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Friday (Aug 10) and was chased by two US military jets before crashing on a nearby sparsely populated island, the local sheriff said.
There was no indication that the incident was an act of terror, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.
"This is not a terrorist incident. Confirmed info ... this is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved," the office of the Pierce County Sheriff said.
No passengers were on board and normal operations have resumed at the airfield, the airport said on Twitter.
The 29-year-old pilot was suicidal and appeared to have acted alone, the sheriff said, adding he was probably killed in the crash. The pilot's identity has not been made public.
"Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island," the sheriff said on Twitter.
Constance von Muehlen, chief operating officer of Horizon Air, a sister carrier of Alaska Airlines, said that at about 8pm an employee of the airline undertook an unauthorised take-off of a Q400 twin-engine turboprop airplane.
It is unclear how the employee was able to taxi the plane on a runway and take off without authorisation. An Alaska Air spokesman said he did not have information about how the incident occurred.
In an update on its website, Alaska Airlines said that it believed a "ground service agent" employed by Horizon Air was responsible, and that the plane had been taken from a maintenance position and was "not scheduled for passenger flight".
"No ground structures were involved at the crash site," it said. "Military jets were scrambled from Portland, but it does not appear that these jets were involved in the crash of the Horizon aircraft."
Two F-15s fighter jets pursued the plane but were not involved in the crash, local TV station KIRO7 reported.
"Told F-15s made it within a few minutes of theft of plane. Pilots kept plane out of harm's way and people on ground safe," the sheriff said on Twitter.
Video footage on social media showed a large plane flying above the Seattle area with an F-15 following it.
"Okay this insane. A pilot on the plane in front of us just went rogue and took off on an empty plane bypassing orders from the tower," tweeted Ben Schaechter, a passenger on an airplane that was taxiing to take off before the incident.
Witness reports and videos posted on social media showed the plane making a loop, then flying low over a body of water, trailed by at least one fighter jet.
"I was outside watering and heard the jets, saw the plane coming, and something told me to get my phone and record," said Leah Morse, who took a video of the plane tailed by jets flying over her house. "Felt it in my gut something was wrong."
Morse added that her mother, who lived closer to the crash site, texted about eight minutes later to say that her whole house shook. "We saw the jets circle back after and she texted that there was no plane."
Audio captured between the man - who was identified as "Rich" - and air traffic controllers show him asking for help to get the cabin pressurised so he would stop feeling so lightheaded.
The air traffic controller can also be heard trying to talk him into landing.
The pilot can also be heard apologising for his actions.
"I've got a lot of people that care about me. It's going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologise to each and every one of them," he said.
Fire crews were working on putting out the fire from the crash on Ketron Island in Puget Sound. Ketron Island is a sparsely populated island 25 miles (40 km) southwest of the airport.
The Bombardier Q400 turboprop airplane is designed for shorter-distance flights and can seat 76 passengers, Alaska Air said on its website.