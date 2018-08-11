Mechanic steals empty plane from Seattle's airport, crashes

SINGAPORE: An airline mechanic stole an airplane at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Friday (Aug 10) and was chased by two US military jets before crashing on a nearby sparsely populated island, the local sheriff said.

There was no indication that the incident was an act of terror, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.

Advertisement

"This is not a terrorist incident. Confirmed info ... this is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved," the office of the Pierce County Sheriff said.



No passengers were on board and normal operations have resumed at the airfield, the airport said on Twitter.

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

The 29-year-old pilot was suicidal and appeared to have acted alone, the sheriff said, adding he was probably killed in the crash. The pilot's identity has not been made public.

"Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island," the sheriff said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stolen horizon airplane crashed into Ketron island. Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Constance von Muehlen, chief operating officer of Horizon Air, a sister carrier of Alaska Airlines, said that at about 8pm an employee of the airline undertook an unauthorised take-off of a Q400 twin-engine turboprop airplane.

It is unclear how the employee was able to taxi the plane on a runway and take off without authorisation. An Alaska Air spokesman said he did not have information about how the incident occurred.

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

In an update on its website, Alaska Airlines said that it believed a "ground service agent" employed by Horizon Air was responsible, and that the plane had been taken from a maintenance position and was "not scheduled for passenger flight".

"No ground structures were involved at the crash site," it said. "Military jets were scrambled from Portland, but it does not appear that these jets were involved in the crash of the Horizon aircraft."

Two F-15s fighter jets pursued the plane but were not involved in the crash, local TV station KIRO7 reported.

"Told F-15s made it within a few minutes of theft of plane. Pilots kept plane out of harm's way and people on ground safe," the sheriff said on Twitter.

Video footage on social media showed a large plane flying above the Seattle area with an F-15 following it.

"Okay this insane. A pilot on the plane in front of us just went rogue and took off on an empty plane bypassing orders from the tower," tweeted Ben Schaechter, a passenger on an airplane that was taxiing to take off before the incident.

Okay this insane. A pilot on the plane in front of us just went rogue and took off on an empty plane bypassing orders from the tower. The tower ordered a full stop and they’re trying to communicate with that pilot. Whaaaaaat! — Ben Schaechter (@Bensign) August 11, 2018

Witness reports and videos posted on social media showed the plane making a loop, then flying low over a body of water, trailed by at least one fighter jet.

"I was outside watering and heard the jets, saw the plane coming, and something told me to get my phone and record," said Leah Morse, who took a video of the plane tailed by jets flying over her house. "Felt it in my gut something was wrong."

Morse added that her mother, who lived closer to the crash site, texted about eight minutes later to say that her whole house shook. "We saw the jets circle back after and she texted that there was no plane."

Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU — bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018

Seconds after the plan crashed pic.twitter.com/SgxmAr66WG — iRViNGTON BiLLSWORTH 🧜🏿‍♂️ (@iRVvyBaun) August 11, 2018

Audio captured between the man - who was identified as "Rich" - and air traffic controllers show him asking for help to get the cabin pressurised so he would stop feeling so lightheaded.

The air traffic controller can also be heard trying to talk him into landing.

Here, the air traffic controller is trying to talk him into landing. pic.twitter.com/OxEe5T6JHJ — Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018

The pilot can also be heard apologising for his actions.

"I've got a lot of people that care about me. It's going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologise to each and every one of them," he said.

I'm listening through the archive of the radio chatter on the #seatac hijacking. Below are some of the clips. pic.twitter.com/ziBAYv7cgn — Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018

Fire crews were working on putting out the fire from the crash on Ketron Island in Puget Sound. Ketron Island is a sparsely populated island 25 miles (40 km) southwest of the airport.

The Bombardier Q400 turboprop airplane is designed for shorter-distance flights and can seat 76 passengers, Alaska Air said on its website.

