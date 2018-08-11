'Suicidal' mechanic steals plane from Seattle airport, goes on ‘unauthorised take-off’

SINGAPORE: An airline employee took control of an airplane and carried out an unauthorised take-off from Seattle–Tacoma (Sea-Tac) International Airport in Washington state on Friday (Aug 10) evening, sparking a security issue and grounding flights.

The plane involved was a Horizon Air plane, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group. No passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

“An airline employee conducted an unauthorised takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed,” the airport operator said on its Twitter page.

Alaska Airlines had earlier alerted the public to the incident, saying that it was aware of an incident involving the unauthorised take-off of a Horizon Air Q400 turboprop plane.

It confirmed later that the plane crashed at about 8pm.

"We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane," it added.

NBC reported a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson as saying that a "security issue" involving Sea-Tac airport was being investigated.

Passengers affected by the emergency reported that their planes were stopped abruptly on the runway.

“A pilot on the plane in front of us just went rogue and took off on an empty plane bypassing orders from the tower. The tower ordered a full stop and they’re trying to communicate with that pilot,” said Twitter user Ben Schaechter.

Witness reports and videos posted on social media showed the plane making a loop, then flying low over a body of water, trailed by at least one fighter jet.

"I was outside watering and heard the jets, saw the plane coming, and something told me to get my phone and record," said Leah Morse, who took a video of the plane tailed by jets flying over her house. "Felt it in my gut something was wrong."

Morse added that her mother, who lived closer to the crash site, texted about eight minutes later to say that her whole house shook. "We saw the jets circle back after and she texted that there was no plane."

One or more F-15 fighter planes contacted the rogue aircraft and it crashed soon afterwards, it added, the Guardian reported, citing local media.

Local authorities said there was indication that the incident was an act of terror and that the 29-year-old mechanic had acted alone and was likely killed in the crash.

"This is not a terrorist incident. Confirmed info .. this is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved," the office of the Pierce County Sheriff said.

Two military F-15 fighter planes had chased the stolen jet, but was not involved in the crash, the sheriff's office added.

Audio captured between the man - who was identified as "Rich" - and air traffic controllers show him asking for help to get the cabin pressurised so he would stop feeling so lightheaded.

The air traffic controller can also be heard trying to talk him into landing.

The pilot can also be heard apologising for his actions.

"I've got a lot of people that care about me. It's going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologise to each and every one of them," he said.