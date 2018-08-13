Suicide bomber outside Afghan election office kills at least one - official

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

KABUL: A suicide attacker detonated explosives near the office of Afghanistan's election commission in the capital, Kabul, on Monday, where dozens of protesters had gathered, officials said.

At least one police official was killed and one officer was wounded.

The protesters had gathered in support of a parliamentary candidate who electoral officials had disqualified over his suspected links with "illegal armed groups".

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editibng by Robert Birsel)