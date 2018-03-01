Suicide car bomb in Mogadishu leaves casualties: Police

MOGADISHU: Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab set off a suicide car bomb at a security checkpoint about 15 kilometres outside the capital Mogadishu on Thursday, the group's spokesman and a police official told Reuters.

The blast has caused casualties, according to the police officer, Major Abdullahi Nur, but he did not elaborate on whether that meant some had died or were only injured.

(Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdis heikh Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)