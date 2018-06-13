Summit with Kim helped world avoid 'nuclear catastrophe': Trump

HONOLULU: The summit at Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has helped bring the world back from "nuclear catastrophe," the US president said on Tuesday (Jun 12).

"The World has taken a big step back from potential Nuclear catastrophe!" Trump tweeted.

"No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research! The hostages are back home with their families. Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic!"

Trump also thanked the North Korean leader for "taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people".

"Our unprecedented meeting – the first between an American President and a leader of North Korea – proves that real change is possible!"

Trump added that there was "no limit" to what North Korea could achieve when it "gives up its nuclear weapons".

The leaders held talks for several hours along with delegates at Capella hotel before signing a document in which both committed to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

