Suspect arrested in murder of founder of Gokada ride-sharing app, New York Times reports

NEW YORK: The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, who founded the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday (Jul 17) in the murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times reported, citing two officials briefed on the matter.

Saleh's body was found dismembered and decapitated in his luxury condo on Tuesday, New York police said.

The suspect, identified by the Times as Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, is expected to be charged in the murder.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department disputed the report.

"Last I was told, we don't have anyone in custody," police spokesman Sergeant Vincent Marchese said by phone. "There is no arrest. I don't know where they're getting the information from."



