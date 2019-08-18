Suspect in New York City subway scare apprehended by police

NEW YORK: A man blamed by New York City police for leaving two kitchen appliances resembling pressure cookers in a subway station, causing chaos for commuters during Friday morning's rush hour, has been apprehended, authorities said on Saturday (Aug 17).

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea wrote on Twitter that the individual, caught on camera leaving the devices inside the Fulton Street station in Lower Manhattan, was located and an investigation continues. No other details were immediately available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities deemed both of the appliances safe, as well as a third cooker found about an hour later on a roadside in the borough's Chelsea district. The discoveries and massive response by law enforcement snarled street and subway traffic and revived fears of bombings that used such makeshift devices in New York City in 2016 and in Boston in 2013.

