BAMAKO: Suspected jihadists killed 40 ethnic Tuaregs, including including young men but no women or children, in two attacks in northern Mali's Menaka region, the regional governor said on Saturday.

Menaka governor Daouda Maiga said the attacks happened in the remote desert villages of Awakassa on Friday and Anderanboucane, a day earlier.

