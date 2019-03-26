Suspected jihadists kill 7 US-backed fighters in Syria: Commanders

BEIRUT: Suspected jihadists killed seven US-backed fighters in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, its military council said on Tuesday (Mar 26), days after the Islamic State group's "caliphate" was declared defeated.

Manbij is a former IS stronghold that is now ruled by a military council affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US-backed Kurdish-led alliance which declared victory over IS in its last redoubt in eastern Syria on Saturday.

Advertisement

At around midnight (2200 GMT) on Monday, gunmen opened fire at fighters manning a checkpoint at the entrance to the city, killing seven, the council said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Council spokesman Sherfan Darwish said it could be a revenge attack by IS sleeper cells.

"After the victory over IS, we have entered the phase of sleeper cells," Darwish told AFP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These sleeper cells are being activated and carrying out attacks but we will foil their operations."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the war, said the attack was probably the work of IS, which would make it "the first attack of its kind" since the SDF declared the defeat of the caliphate last week.

Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said it was also the bloodiest attack in Manbij since Jan 16, when 19 people, including four US service personnel, were killed in a suicide bombing claimed by IS.

IS has vowed to carry out revenge attacks against the SDF for the six-month offensive which culminated in the jihadists' defeat in the village of Baghouz, close to the Iraqi border, on Saturday.

The Observatory said hundreds of SDF members had been killed in attacks believed to have been carried out by IS sleeper cells since August.

Manbij is also a major point of contention between the Kurds, who lead the SDF, and neighbouring Turkey, which is deeply opposed to their autonomous administration in northeastern and parts of northern Syria.

The city is one of the few areas west of the Euphrates that remains under Kurdish influence after Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies overran the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in March last year.

In December, Ankara threatened to launch a new offensive to dislodge the People's Protection Units (YPG) - the Kurdish force that forms the backbone of the SDF - from the entire length of the border.

The YPG is considered a terrorist group by Ankara because of its links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the outlawed rebel group that has fought a deadly insurgency for self-rule in southeastern Turkey since 1984.