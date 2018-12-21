Suspects in Scandinavians' murder in Morocco pledged allegiance to Islamic State - general prosecutor

REUTERS: Morocco's general prosecutor on Thursday confirmed the authenticity of a video in which the four suspects in the murder of two Scandinavian women pledged allegiance to Islamic State and its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In the video, which was shared on social media, the suspects threatened to carry out attacks, the general prosecutor said in a statement.

Investigations by Morocco's Central Bureau for Judicial Investigation also showed that the video was made last week before the killing of the two women.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)