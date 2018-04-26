Suspicious behaviour near Macrons' holiday home prompts two arrests

Two drunken men were arrested near the holiday home of French President Emmanuel Macron overnight after their suspicious behaviour caught the attention of security forces, police said Thursday.

LILLE, France: Two drunken men were arrested near the holiday home of French President Emmanuel Macron overnight after their suspicious behaviour caught the attention of security forces, police said on Thursday (Apr 26).

The men drove their car several times in front of the home in Le Touquet on France's northern coast and were also seen nearly knocking over pedestrians.

Police arrested the pair at around 3am (9am, Singapore time), finding them to be drunk, a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"They were maybe driving past because there is the (Macron) house, but we don't know yet," said a the police source.

The Macrons' holiday home, a family property inherited by Macron's wife Brigitte, is in the centre of the popular seaside resort, posing difficulties for French security forces.

Local shopkeepers have complained that the heavy police presence when the couple visits restricts access to the area around their house.

Macron and Brigitte were returning from Washington on Thursday after a three-day state visit to the United States.