Suspicious substance at UK parliament was not hazardous: Spokesman

LONDON: A suspicious substance sent to a building at the British parliament was found to be non-hazardous, a spokesman for parliament said on Monday.

"Today a suspicious substance was investigated by the Met Police and was found not to be hazardous," the parliamentary spokesman said in a statement. Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Last month, police investigated white powder sent to an office in parliament, which was later found to be harmless.



