Sweden plans to offer majority COVID-19 booster shots in 2022

STOCKHOLM: The majority of Swedes will be offered a booster shot against COVID in 2022, while high-risk groups could get a third shot during autumn of this year, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

The authority did not give an exact figure for how many people would get a third shot next year, but said that a large part of the population would be offered another jab.

Groups seen as high-risk, such as the elderly or people with underlying health conditions, will continue to be prioritised as booster vaccines are rolled out, the authority added.

"The assessment is that it is not possible to eradicate the virus and therefore vaccination work should be long-term and focused on reducing serious illness and death," state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said in a statement.

The authority said it expected Sweden's entire adult population will have received two shots of the vaccine by autumn, and that there will be a good supply of vaccine over the coming years.

