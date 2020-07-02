Sweden extends entry restrictions on visitors from outside the EU

World

Sweden extends entry restrictions on visitors from outside the EU

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Stockholm
FILE PHOTO - A man walks on an almost empty Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm, while the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Stockholm, Sweden April 9, 2020. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Bookmark

STOCKHOLM: The Swedish government said on Thursday (Jul 2) it had extended temporary restrictions introduced in March on entries to the European Union through Sweden to Aug 31.

The restrictions, aimed at slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, are for unnecessary trips to Sweden from countries other than those in the EU, Britain, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

The government said in a statement it had made decision at the recommendation of the European Council.

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark