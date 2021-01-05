Sweden registers 32,369 new COVID-19 cases, 258 deaths since Dec 30

STOCKHOLM: Sweden has registered 32,369 new coronavirus cases since its latest update on Dec 30, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday (Jan 5)

Sweden registered 258 new deaths, taking the total to 8,985. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

The health agency has said statistics over the Christmas period are less reliable than usual because fewer tests are carried out and due to delays in reporting of deaths.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than several other European countries that opted for lockdowns.

