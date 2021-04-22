Sweden registers 7,736 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths on Thursday

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lund
FILE PHOTO: Nursing staff collects a swab sample from a person as new quick test kits for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are shown at Skane University Hospital in Lund, Sweden November 12, 2020. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM: Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,736 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Apr 22), health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 19 new deaths, taking the total to 13,882. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Source: Reuters

