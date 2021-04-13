Sweden reports 19,105 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths since Friday

STOCKHOLM: Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 19,105 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday (Apr 13).

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 39 new deaths, taking the total to 13,660. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

