Swedish Assange accuser urges prosecution to reopen rape case

STOCKHOLM: The lawyer of the Swedish woman who accused Julian Assange of rape in 2010 said Thursday (Apr 11) she and her client would ask Swedish prosecutors to reopen the investigation which was dropped in 2017.

"We will do everything we can to get the prosecutors to reopen the Swedish investigation so that Assange can be extradited to Sweden and be prosecuted for rape. As long as the statute of limitations has not expired my client has hope for restitution," lawyer Elisabeth Massi Fritz told AFP.