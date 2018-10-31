Swedish caretaker PM says speaker's talks made progress in breaking deadlock

World

Swedish caretaker PM says speaker's talks made progress in breaking deadlock

Discussions led by the Swedish Parliament's speaker on Tuesday made progress in breaking a political deadlock that has gripped Sweden since an inconclusive national election seven weeks ago, the caretaker prime minister told Reuters.

Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference at the Swedish parliam
Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference at the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden October 29, 2018. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via REUTERS

Bookmark

OSLO: Discussions led by the Swedish Parliament's speaker on Tuesday made progress in breaking a political deadlock that has gripped Sweden since an inconclusive national election seven weeks ago, the caretaker prime minister told Reuters.

"Today's discussions definitely moved us closer to a solution," Stefan Lofven, the leader of the Social Democrats, said after a session of the Nordic Council held at the Norwegian Parliament.

"The solution is not close in time. I do not believe we will have a government in a few days. But of course by discussing and exchanging arguments, it is of course a better way to get the process going than not talking," he said.

Lofven on Monday abandoned efforts to form a government.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark