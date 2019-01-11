Swedish Centre, Liberal parties to back Social Democrat Lofven as PM - paper

Sweden's Centre and Liberal parties have agreed on a deal to give Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven a second term in office, potentially ending months of political deadlock, daily Aftonbladet reported, citing unnamed sources.

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's Centre and Liberal parties have agreed on a deal to give Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven a second term in office, potentially ending months of political deadlock, daily Aftonbladet reported, citing unnamed sources.

The deal has still to be formally approved by the parties' governing committees.

Advertisement

September's election delivered a hung parliament and the centre-left and centre-right blocs have been at loggerheads on how to form a government without the support of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, a party with roots in the white-supremacist fringe and who hold the balance of power.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)