Swedish Centre leader to seek common ground for government - Speaker

The speaker of Sweden's parliament picked Centre Party leader Annie Loof to try to break the political deadlock with Sweden standing without a government two months after an election dead-heat between the centre-right and centre-left blocs.

FILE PHOTO: Annie Loof, leader of Sweden&apos;s Center Party, speaks during a news conference in St
FILE PHOTO: Annie Loof, leader of Sweden's Center Party, speaks during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden October 13, 2018. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

Speaker Andreas Norlen said Loof did not necessarily aim to be prime minister but would work to find common ground between Sweden mainstream parties on policy which would then make forming a new government easier.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Niklas Pollard)

Source: Reuters

