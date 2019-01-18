Swedish centre-left PM wins second term after months of wrangling

STOCKHOLM: Sweden ended a four-month political vacuum on Friday (Jan 18) when lawmakers elected Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to a second term, after he elbowed out the far-right to save one of Europe's few leftwing governments.

Lofven, 61, may have won a victory, but the former welder and union leader emerges weakened by months of wrangling in the wake of September's inconclusive legislative elections that forced him to make major concessions to centre-right parties to win their support.

Lofven will formally present his new minority centre-left government, comprising his Social Democrats and the Greens, and its programme on Monday.

His new administration will be one of the weakest in Sweden in 70 years, with just 32.7 percent of voters having cast ballots for the two parties.

He therefore secured the backing of the Centre and Liberal parties, until now members of the four-party, centre-right opposition Alliance, agreeing to a policy document that includes, among other things, the introduction of market rates for newly produced rental housing and easing Sweden's strict labour laws.

Together, the four parties hold 167 of 349 seats in parliament, eight fewer than the 175 that constitutes a majority in the Riksdag.

'WE STAND UP FOR DEMOCRACY'

"All around our world we see the rising influence of rightwing extremism. But in Sweden we stand up for democracy, for people's equal rights," Lofven said after the vote.

"Sweden will have a vigorous government that is not dependent on the (far-right) Sweden Democrats," he stressed.

The nationalist and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats came third in the legislative elections in September with 17.6 percent of the vote, putting the party in a position to act as kingmaker.

In the long weeks that followed, both Lofven and the head of the rightwing opposition Alliance, Ulf Kristersson, failed repeatedly to form a government.

Neither were able to build a majority due to their refusal to negotiate with the Sweden Democrats, with lawmakers rejecting both of the party's nominations for prime minister.

"For a long time Swedish politics was dominated by a two-bloc conflict. After the rise of the Sweden Democrats, a three-block situation occurred. Now the situation has changed dramatically," political scientist Olof Petersson told AFP.

DIVIDE THE CONQUER

Lofven was the most shrewd in the post-election negotiations, analysts said.

"Lofven has reached his strategic goals: to remain in power and to split up the non-socialist Alliance opposition," Petersson said.

But the deal between the coalition and centre-right parties contains "worrisome" elements for the left wing, in particular tax policies that "risk increasing inequalities in Swedish society," said Gothenburg University political science professor Ulf Bjereld, who is affiliated with the Social Democrats.

The ex-communist Left Party had backed Lofven's previous minority government since 2014, helping pass legislation in parliament.

But this time, the Left, which now holds 28 seats in parliament, was excluded as Lofven shifted toward the centre.

The Left had considered blocking Lofven's election, arguing that he had given away too much to the centre-right, but decided against it in order to block the Sweden Democrats from wielding any influence.

The Left Party reiterated its warning Friday that while it allowed Lofven's re-election, that did not mean the party was giving the new government carte blanche.

It said it was ready to topple the new administration if it went ahead with its proposed plans for the labour market and market rates for rentals.

Petersson said the threat was an empty one, because it would be "political suicide" to carry it out.

"At least 35 MPs are required to table a motion of non-confidence. The Left only controls 28 seats," the analyst said.

"It would be political suicide if the Left reached out to the conservative Moderates, the Christian Democrats or the Sweden Democrats to secure the 35 seats necessary."

The Moderates and Christian Democrats, the other two parties in the Alliance, together hold 92 seats.

Opposition leader Kristersson of the Moderates criticised the new government as "very shaky".

"The Left is threatening to topple it if it goes through with its reform pledges, and the Centre and Liberals are threatening to topple it if it doesn't. This is a government without a political compass or direction," he said.