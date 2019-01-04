Swedish hospital investigating suspected Ebola case

STOCKHOLM: A person is being treated in isolation at Sweden's Uppsala University Hospital after suspicion of Ebola contamination, the regional authority said on Friday.

The person was admitted to Enkoping hospital before being transferred to Uppsala. The emergency clinic at Enkoping has been closed and staff that were in contact with the patient are also being looked after, the authority said.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)