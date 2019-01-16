Swedish Left Party clears way for Social Democrat's Lofven to be PM again

Sweden's Left Party said on Wednesday it would abstain if the speaker calls for a vote on Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister, giving the former welder the numbers he needs to be elected to a second term in a vote on Friday.

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's Left Party said on Wednesday it would abstain if the speaker calls for a vote on Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister, giving the former welder the numbers he needs to be elected to a second term in a vote on Friday.

Lofven already has the backing of the Centre, Liberals and Greens, in practice ending four months deadlock after a tied election in September.

Advertisement

GRAPHIC - Election scenarios: https://tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)