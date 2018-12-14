Swedish parliament says 'no' to Lofven as new PM as deadlock goes on

Sweden's parliament voted as expected on Friday against giving Social Democrat Stefan Lofven's centre-left coalition a second term in office, bringing a fresh election closer after three months of political deadlock.

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference at the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden October 29, 2018. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via REUTERS/File Photo

Parliament voted 200 to 116 against giving Lofven, currently caretaker prime minister, a new term. It had already voted once for Lofven's ouster in a mandatory test, but has also rejected centre-right leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister, leaving the way forward unclear.

September's general election produced a hung parliament and the centre-left and centre-right blocs have been unable to reach a deal on a new government that would keep the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats from being able to have a say in policy.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Source: Reuters

