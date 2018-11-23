Swedish parliament to vote again on Stefan Lofven as new PM

Sweden's parliament will vote in early December on whether Social Democrat Stefan Lofven, the current caretaker prime minister, should form a new administration, the speaker said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sweden&apos;s Prime Minister and Social Democratic party leader Stefan Lofven speaks du
FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister and Social Democratic party leader Stefan Lofven speaks during the election campaign in Stockholm, Sweden September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

A hung parliament has already voted out Lofven, prime minister for four years until a September election, and there is little indication he has enough support to pass the vote.

Parliament has also rejected centre-right Alliance leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister.

GRAPHIC - Election scenarios: https://tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

