Swedish parliament to vote again on Stefan Lofven as new PM
STOCKHOLM: Sweden's parliament will vote in early December on whether Social Democrat Stefan Lofven, the current caretaker prime minister, should form a new administration, the speaker said on Friday.
A hung parliament has already voted out Lofven, prime minister for four years until a September election, and there is little indication he has enough support to pass the vote.
Parliament has also rejected centre-right Alliance leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister.
GRAPHIC - Election scenarios: https://tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh
