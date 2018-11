Swedish parliament to vote on Moderate leader Kristersson as new PM - speaker

Sweden's parliament will vote next week on whether centre-right, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson will become prime minister, the Speaker said on Monday.

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's parliament will vote next week on whether centre-right, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson will become prime minister, the Speaker said on Monday.

"It is time to let parliament have its say," Speaker Andreas Norlen told reporters.

Advertisement

Voters delivered a hung parliament in a general election in September and neither major bloc has been able to form a government.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)