Swedish PM appoints trade minister Linde as new foreign minister

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's prime minister Stefan Lofven as expected named trade minister and Social Democratic party veteran Ann Linde as new foreign minister in a speech at the opening of parliament following its summer recess on Tuesday (Sep 10).

Linde succeeds Margot Wallstrom who announced on Friday she would resign after five years on the post to spend more time with her family.

Linde, 57, was from 2016 to January 2019 Sweden's European Union and trade minister and since January has been trade minister with responsibility for Nordic affairs.

Her earlier roles include serving as a political adviser and state secretary as well as a spell heading the international unit at the Party of European Socialists in Brussels.

