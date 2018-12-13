Swedish police say arrest one person suspected of planning terror crime

STOCKHOLM: Swedish security police (SAPO) said Thursday they had arrested a person suspected of preparing or inciting a terror crime as well as illegal weapons possession.

"The person has carried out preparations for the suspected terror crime for some time and there are international connections," SAPO said in a statement.

Sweden's terror threat level remains unchanged at elevated, which is a three on a scale of five, SAPO said.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)