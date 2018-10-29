Swedish Social Democrat leader Lofven gives up attempt to form government

Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven gave up an attempt to form a government on Monday leaving no clear candidate for prime minister nearly two months after an indecisive election.

"In light of the responses I have had so far, in the current situation, the possibility does not exist for me to build a government that can be accepted by parliament," Lofven told reporters.

The leader of the centre-right opposition Alliance bloc has also tried and failed to form a government after the Sept. 9 election.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Source: Reuters

