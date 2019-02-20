Swiss call off search after no one found in avalanche: Police

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland: Rescuers who worked all night to try to find skiers who might have been trapped in an avalanche in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana have called off the search after finding no more casualties, police said on Wednesday (Feb 20).

"The search continued all night and was halted this morning. It will resume if the situation requires. No disappearance has been signalled and the toll is four injured including one seriously," Valais police said in a statement.

After a large avalanche spilled onto a piste on Tuesday, four people were pulled from the snow and remain in Sion hospital being treated for their injuries, including one victim in a critical condition.