Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 484, cases jump by more than 1,000

World

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 484, cases jump by more than 1,000

A bottle of hand sanitiser is pictured at the Chene Medical Centre in Thierrens
A bottle of hand sanitiser is pictured in sealed off tent during a media presentation of the safety checks at the Chene Medical Centre during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Thierrens, Switzerland, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Bookmark

ZURICH: The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 484, the country's public health ministry said on Friday (Apr 3), rising from 432 people on Thursday.

The number of people who have tested positive for infections also increased to 19,303 from 18,267 on Thursday, it said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark