Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 484, cases jump by more than 1,000

ZURICH: The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 484, the country's public health ministry said on Friday (Apr 3), rising from 432 people on Thursday.

The number of people who have tested positive for infections also increased to 19,303 from 18,267 on Thursday, it said.



