Swiss government says to revisit EU talks after summer break

ZURICH: Switzerland will continue discussions on its ties with the European Union after the summer break, the country's government said on Wednesday, delaying an agreement between the two sides for a new treaty.

Progress has been made in resolving several points of contention, particularly on the right of foreign judges to adjudicate in matters affecting Switzerland, the Swiss government said.

But open questions remained in the areas surrounding the free movement of people, it added, particularly measures to protect the pay and conditions of workers in Switzerland.

"By and large, we've come a step closer, but we're not yet at the finish," Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said during a press conference.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Revill)