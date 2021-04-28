Swiss prepare for 3,000-person events after July for vaccinated attendees

ZURICH: Switzerland could potentially allow events with up to 3,000 spectators after July, the government said on Wednesday (Apr 28), although such events would be restricted to attendees who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, can prove they've recovered from the illness or test negative for the disease.

The government said this is not a re-opening plan but rather a roadmap designed to prepare cantons and event organizers should events be possible.

It also laid out a scheme to provide financial assistance of up to 5 million Swiss francs (US$5.46 million) for event organizers, should they be required to cancel scheduled events on short notice.

The government said last week it does not expect further large-scale relaxations of its coronavirus restrictions until May 26, citing the fragile public health situation and reopening steps already under way.

The country is now in a so-called protection phase, which will last until all people in particularly vulnerable groups like the elderly have received both doses of vaccines, likely by the end of May, the government said.

Switzerland this month further eased its COVID-19 restrictions, allowing restaurants to reopen outdoor terraces and sports events to take place with audiences. Cinemas and concert venues can readmit guests, albeit with limits on numbers.

The government will reassess the situation on May 12.

The death toll from the pandemic in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein surpassed 10,000 on Wednesday as the number of cases remains stubbornly high, public health data showed.

