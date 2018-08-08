Swiss unions to boycott talks on easing labour rules

BERN: Switzerland's main union federation said on Wednesday it would boycott talks the government has proposed on easing rules on wages and working conditions, a key element in talks on a new treaty with the European Union.

"The SGB (union federation) will not take part in the negotiations planned by (Economy Minister) Johann Schneider-Ammann on the flanking measures," it said in a statement.

Switzerland said last month it had put on hold further talks on future relations with the EU, including labour market rules, until after the summer break.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John Stonestreet)