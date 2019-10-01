One dead, 10 injured in attack at Finnish vocational college: Police

HELSINKI: One person was killed and 10 injured in an attack at a vocational college in eastern Finland on Tuesday (Oct 1), police said, as local media quoted witnesses as saying a young man with a sword had burst into a classroom.

The suspected attacker, who was detained, was among the injured in the town of Kuopio.

"One dead body has been found at the college premises of Kuopio Herman," police said on Twitter. They gave no further details on what had happened or what provoked the violence.



"Officers used firearms during the situation. Police have detained one perpetrator. The injured have been evacuated," East Finland police said in a statement.

Eyewitness reports in Finnish media said the suspected assailant burst into a classroom in Savo Vocational College located in the Herman shopping centre on Tuesday morning.

"He hit a girl in the neck with a sword and stabbed her in the stomach," an unnamed eyewitness told Keskisuomalainen newspaper.

The attacker also set off "some sort of small firebombs", the eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness, Roosa Kokkonen, who works in a car garage opposite the college, told Finnish TV channel MTV that a teacher with blood running from her hand came fleeing out of the building.

"While I was helping the teacher, I started hearing other shouts for help. Students were running away and into my garage," Kokkonen told MTV News.

She also told Finnish news agency STT that students described the weapon as "a long sword", and that he "started swinging the sword around in the class".

Police said two of the injured were in a serious condition.

In a tweet, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne described the attack as "shocking and utterly reprehensible".

Savon ammattiopistossa Kuopiossa tapahtunut väkivallanteko on järkyttävä ja täysin tuomittava. Olen keskustellut poliisiylijohtajan kanssa ja hallitus seuraa tilannetta tarkasti. Esitän omasta ja koko hallituksen puolesta surunvalitteluni kaikille omaisille. — Antti Rinne (@AnttiRinnepj) October 1, 2019

Finland has seen two deadly school attacks in the past 12 years. In 2007, a student at the Jokela High School shot 8 people dead before killing himself.

In 2008, a 22-year-old student at a vocational school in Kauhajoki shot 10 dead before committing suicide.



