Huge queues at Sydney Airport as 'border force issue' causes delays

SYDNEY: Passengers faced long queues and flight delays at Sydney Airport on Monday (Jul 15) after a "border force issue" caused passport machines to stop working, local media reported.

A passenger told news.com.au that passengers were being processed manually at the security gate as the electronic system at border control was down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Australian Border Force confirmed there was an issue but said authorities were still determining the extent and cause of the issue, ABC News reported. The outage was nationwide, the news outlet added.

A Melbourne International Airport spokesperson told ABC News there were delays in processing passengers and longer queues, but that no flights were delayed.

Responding to complaints from passengers on social media, Sydney Airport confirmed it was experiencing delays.

"We were experiencing delays due to a nationwide border force issue," it said on its official Twitter account at about 8am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netizens took to social media to complain about massive queues and waiting times.

At Sydney airport and the queues through immigration is a disgrace! Not a good loom for Sydney or Australia! — Neen Welsby (@NeenWelsby) July 15, 2019

"At Sydney airport and the queues through immigration (are) a disgrace! Not a good loom for Sydney or Australia!" posted Twitter user Neen Welsby.

The start of the queue to get into international departures, we are all wondering if 2 hr early is enough. #sydneyairport pic.twitter.com/E64adpC6fj — Douglas Abdiel (@dougabdiel) July 14, 2019

The incident comes just a few months after a computer outage caused severe delays across international airports in Australia.

April's incident, which was identified as an e-gate system outage, affected "inbound and outbound passenger processing" at Australia's international airports.