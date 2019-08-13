Man arrested after woman stabbed in Sydney CBD: Police

SYDNEY: A man was taken into custody for his suspected involvement in a stabbing incident in Sydney’s central business district, police said on Tuesday (Aug 13).

"About 2pm, emergency services responded following reports a man was walking along York Street, Sydney, armed with a knife," New South Wales (NSW) Police Force said in a Facebook post.

"As police made their way to the location, there were multiple reports the man had stabbed someone near the corner of King and Clarence Streets."

It added: "Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition."

The man was detained by members of the public, before he was arrested, NSW Police Force said.

"Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command, and various specialist police, are conducting proactive patrols the area, but it is believed there is no further threat to public safety," police added.



The arrest came after police had put out an advisory urging the public to avoid the area around King and Clarence Streets, where they said they were conducting an operation.

Police operation King & Clarence St, Sydney CBD. Please avoid the area. More to come... — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) August 13, 2019

Photos posted on social media showed a number of police cars and ambulances in the vicinity.



Some guy apparently started stabbing random people on the corner of King and Clarence in the Sydney CBD. That's just outside my window! #Sydney #SydneyCBD #Stabbing #cbd pic.twitter.com/8SxTSoU6fn — Shane Greenup (@Aegist) August 13, 2019





Out for lunch in Sydney CBD when this happened😳. I was taking my usual route back to work when the police started pushing everyone away from the hotel... scary pic.twitter.com/nKJuquvY8t — Mina (@mina_ysf) August 13, 2019





Streets closed after a stabbing at Sydney CBD... I can only hope for the best #Sydney #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/OtaEe0E4hf — Ender (@VorticalEnder) August 13, 2019



