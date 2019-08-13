Woman stabbed in downtown Sydney attack; suspect arrested

SYDNEY: A woman was taken to hospital after she was stabbed in downtown Sydney on Tuesday (Aug 13) in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

A man has been taken into custody.

The unidentified man had also tried unsuccessfully to stab other people, police said, in an incident that brought the central business district in Australia's largest city to a standstill in the early afternoon.

Images broadcast by Australian media showed a man jumping on the roof of a car brandishing a knife.

The man fell to the ground when the car moved and was confronted by a person holding a chair, a video showed.

Other footage showed the man pinned to the ground by several people holding two chairs and a milk crate on top of him.

"About 2pm, emergency services responded following reports a man was walking along York Street, Sydney, armed with a knife," New South Wales (NSW) Police Force said in a Facebook post.

"As police made their way to the location, there were multiple reports the man had stabbed someone near the corner of King and Clarence Streets."

It added: "Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound."

Police said the woman was in a stable condition and there were no immediate reports of other injuries, despite "a number of attempted stabbings by the same offender".

Some guy apparently started stabbing random people on the corner of King and Clarence in the Sydney CBD. That's just outside my window! #Sydney #SydneyCBD #Stabbing #cbd pic.twitter.com/8SxTSoU6fn — Shane Greenup (@Aegist) August 13, 2019

Eyewitness Megan Hayley told AFP she saw a man in his 20s or 30s brandishing a large kitchen knife and chasing several people though the busy central business district shortly after lunchtime.

"Five or six others were chasing him behind, trying to stop him, they caught him and restrained him" in front of two popular cafes in the heart of the city, she said.

Out for lunch in Sydney CBD when this happened😳. I was taking my usual route back to work when the police started pushing everyone away from the hotel... scary pic.twitter.com/nKJuquvY8t — Mina (@mina_ysf) August 13, 2019

Streets closed after a stabbing at Sydney CBD... I can only hope for the best #Sydney #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/OtaEe0E4hf — Ender (@VorticalEnder) August 13, 2019

Edward Wong, 24, who also witnessed the attack, said the man "looked like he had blood on his chin and chest".

Police hailed the bravery of onlookers who stepped in and pinned the man down.

"To approach a person ... with clear evidence of a stabbing previously, these people are heroes," police spokesman superintendent Gavin Wood said.

Police said the suspect was acting alone, but had not yet determined a motive.

"It would appear at this stage it is unprovoked but we are keeping a very open mind as we move forward," the spokesman said.

