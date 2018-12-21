Sydney pummelled by hail the size of tennis balls

SYDNEY: Australia's largest city was picking up the pieces Friday (Dec 21) after a series of lightning and hailstorms pummelled cars with ice blocks the size of tennis balls.

The authorities issued a severe storm warning, but that was not enough to prevent damage that is already running into the tens of millions of dollars.

"As of 6.30am we are at 15,000 claims and A$80 million (US$57 million) in damage," the Insurance Council of Australia told AFP.

This Sydney hail is some of the weirdest-looking hail I've seen. Terrifying, obviously, but so fascinating! Some look almost like flowers or little tiny planets. And literally 5 minutes after the giant hail, the weather returned to humid & sweltering. Ahh, Sydney... #SydneyStorm pic.twitter.com/YzzyD7HkjQ — Laura Phenomenon (@LauraPhenomenon) December 20, 2018

When the storms hit, Sydneysiders looked on in desperation as cauliflower-shaped hail smashed through car windshields and turned the Harbour into a bubbling and splashing cauldron.

Many drivers sought refuge under roofed petrol stations and a few brave surfers in the water at the city's famed Bondi Beach hid under their boards.

Hailstorms are fairly common in the state of New South Wales in the antipodean summer, although one on this scale has not been seen since 1999, when hailstones caused an estimated A$1.7 billion in damage.



