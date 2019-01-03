One dead in Sydney Scientology stabbing

SYDNEY: A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday (Jan 3) after allegedly stabbing two men, killing one of them at a Scientology centre in Sydney.

According to Nine News, the attack happened in the driveway of the sprawling religious centre.

Advertisement

The two men were escorting the teenager out of the centre when he produced a 25cm-long kitchen knife and stabbed one of the men in the neck, reported ABC.



The victim, in his 20s, was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

"He also caused some lacerations to an older gentleman also escorting him from the premises," said detective chief inspector Simon Jones, as quoted by ABC.



The 16-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The centre, located on Greville Street at Chatswood, was opened in 2016 by David Miscavige, the leader of the Church of Scientology.

It also serves as the headquarters for the organisation in Australia.