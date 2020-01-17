Syria ceasefire has failed as civilians killed daily: UN rights boss

Intense air strikes by Syrian government forces, which have shown no sign of abating despite
Intense air strikes by Syrian government forces, which have shown no sign of abating despite Russia's announcement of a truce, have reduced swathes of Idlib's towns to rubble. (Photo: AFP/Abdulaziz Ketaz)

GENEVA: United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Friday (Jan 17) for an immediate cessation of hostilies in Idlib, saying that the latest Syrian ceasefire had "yet again failed to protect civilians".

"It is deeply distressing that civilians are still being killed on a daily basis in missile strikes from both the air and ground," Bachelet said in a statement on the ceasefire, which was due to be implemented nearly a week ago.

Around 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have fled a renewed Russian-backed offensive in the opposition-held Idlib province since early December, and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters/zl

